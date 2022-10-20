 Skip to main content
Letter to summit organizers highlights Kern's economic challenges

2022-CES-web-header-1600-1536x479

The California Economic Summit will take place Oct. 27-28 in Bakersfield.

 Image courtesy of the California Economic Summit

Concerns about how Newsom administration policies are affecting Kern County resurfaced Wednesday in a letter local officials sent organizers of the California Economic Summit taking place next week in Bakersfield.

Nine organizations including county government sent California Forward a three-page message warning that the administration's actions in the areas of oil and agriculture have brought "economic disruption, insecurity and uncertainty" to an area critical to the state's production of food and renewable energy.

