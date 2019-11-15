Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez intends to seek reelection in March, her office confirmed on Friday.
The supervisor, who is embroiled in a court battle with the Kern County District Attorney’s Office over conflict of interest charges, plans to officially file to run in the election on Monday, her office said.
Perez was first elected as supervisor of the 5th District in 2012. She will join 4th District Supervisor David Couch in seeking reelection. First District Supervisor Mick Gleason has announced he will not run again.
In July 2018, Perez was charged with two misdemeanor conflicts of interest charges relating to her ties to the local marijuana industry. She pleaded not guilty to both charges. Lawyers for Perez have said she was the target of political retaliation based on her support of then-candidate Cynthia Zimmer, who was running against former DA Lisa Green’s choice for successor, Scott Spielman, in 2018.
A status conference has been scheduled in Kern Superior Court for Jan. 17 before the case can either be settled or proceed to trial.
