Leticia Perez takes early lead in 35th District Assembly race

Can a political newcomer defeat a well-known member of the Kern County Board of Supervisors for a seat in the California Assembly?
It was too early to tell Tuesday night after the first returns came on the 35th Assembly District race that saw Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez jumping out with an early lead against Bakersfield family doctor Jasmeet Bains.
With 89 of 259 precincts reporting, Perez had 4,028 votes, or 61 percent of votes cast, to Bain's 2,574 votes, or 39 percent.
A couple of hours later, Bain had closed only slightly on Perez, with Perez garnering 59.77 percent of the vote to Bain's 40.23 percent.
"It's a very nice start. I am incredibly optimistic," Perez said as she watched the returns with supporters at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers on Sillect Avenue.
These early results are not considered a sure indicator of success. But Perez said she was certainly encouraged by the early numbers.
"My heart is full," she said. "The American democratic process is a beautiful thing."
Bains responded to the early returns in an email.
“First, I want to thank my supporters who have stood with me during this campaign — from California firefighters to Kern County prosecutors, deputy sheriffs, Bakersfield and Delano police officers and the California Medical Association," Bains said.
"These initial early results only represent roughly 3 percent of all voters," she said. "We ran a strong campaign, and there are a lot more votes to be counted tonight and in the following days."
The candidates may be stressed, but voters shouldn't lose too much sleep over this primary contest. Any way it goes Tuesday, voters will have to do it all over again in November. Both candidates' names will be on the midterm ballot on Nov. 8.
The 35th is a brand-new district, thanks to boundary changes reflected in new census data. Formerly Democrat Rudy Salas' 32nd District, the borders have been pulled out of Kings County, focusing the district — dubbed the 35th — in northwestern Kern County, with a "teardrop" shape reaching into east Bakersfield.
The district includes Lamont, Arvin, Shafter, Wasco, McFarland, Delano and Lost Hills. It is 61 percent Latino, the fourth-highest concentration of Latinos in any Assembly district in California, and it has a high Democratic voter registration advantage.
Which may be why no Republican bothered to challenge the two Democrats.