The Kern County Board of Supervisors unanimously appointed Leticia Perez as chairwoman on Monday.
The vote was the only item taken up during their Monday meeting, and was categorized as the “noon reorganization.” Such a reorganization takes place at the beginning of each year as a way for the supervisors to cycle the leading member among themselves.
Supervisor David Couch, the chair throughout 2018, became vice-chair.
