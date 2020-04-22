Kern County Board of Supervisors chair Leticia Perez announced a free COVID-19 testing center at the Richard Prado Senior Center in east Bakersfield.
The new community-based testing center came in coordination with Gov. Gavin Newsom's office, according to a news release from Perez. The center will be established over the next week and appointments can be scheduled using Verily’s online appointment system.
The center will focus on providing free tests to underserved communities that have limited access to testing and have been affected by coronavirus, the news release states.
In the release, Perez said communities of color have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 because of an inequitable amount of testing and treatment in those areas. Perez said the result has been a higher death rate for black and Latino victims of the virus.
“Many of these individuals are our grocery store clerks, bus drivers, farm workers, medical assistants and first responders who have risked their lives daily in order to keep our state and our country operational,” Perez said.
