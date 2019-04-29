The trial of a former elementary school principal charged with shooting and killing her husband more than five years ago has been pushed back another week, according to court records.
Leslie Chance's murder trial is now scheduled to start Monday.
If convicted, Chance could face a term of life in prison.
Prosecutors say Chance, principal at Fairview Elementary School at the time, shot and killed her husband the morning of Aug. 25, 2013, after the couple drove to a remote area off Noriega Road and Enos Lane.
Chance was first arrested days after her husband’s body was found, but was later released when prosecutors requested further investigation. She was re-arrested in December 2016.
Chance was expected to receive around $250,000 from her husband's life insurance policies, according to court documents.
