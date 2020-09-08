Leslie Chance is recovering in a local hospital from an undisclosed medical emergency she suffered Saturday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
Lt. Joel Swanson declined to go into detail about the nature of Chance’s medical emergency, but said as of Tuesday morning she is alive and is going to survive.
A Kern County jury convicted Chance earlier this year of the 2013 murder of her husband.
Swanson said Chance was taken from Lerdo Jail to a local hospital for precautionary reasons late Saturday, and she has remained at the hospital. He said her condition is stable.
She was found guilty of killing her husband.
If she tried and succeeded in killing herself now, we would all save some money.
Her condition is stable, and so is her husbands.
