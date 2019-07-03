The hearing to determine a new trial date for a former elementary school principal charged with murdering her husband has been postponed.
Leslie Chance, 52, appeared in court Wednesday for a hearing to determine a new trial date and to establish legal counsel, but attorneys decided to postpone the hearing until July 9.
Paul Cadman, Chance's former court-appointed attorney, had to excuse himself from his service due to a conflict, and a mistrial was declared during jury selection June 28. Chance will have a new attorney appointed to her by the Indigent Defense Program.
Chance was charged with murdering her husband, 45-year-old Todd Chance, on Aug. 25, 2013. If convicted, she could face life in prison.
Prosecutors say the couple drove that morning to the area of Noriega Road near Enos Lane, where Chance is alleged to have shot and killed her husband. Prosecutors say she abandoned the car in a nearby neighborhood and returned home by taxi and on foot.
Chance was first arrested days after her husband's body was found, but was released days later when prosecutors requested further inquiry from investigators with the Kern County Sheriff's Office. She was arrested again in December 2016.
Chance, who was principal at Fairview Elementary School during the time of the shooting, was expected to receive around $250,000 from her husband's life insurance policies, according to court documents.
