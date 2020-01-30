Leslie Chance, a former elementary school principal, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of her husband on Thursday in Kern County Superior Court.
The jury found that she used a firearm in the commission of the crime, but she did not kill her husband for financial gain.
The verdict capped a four-and-a-half-week trial in which the prosecution set out to prove Chance committed first-degree murder when she shot her husband on the morning of Aug. 25, 2013 after previously discovering a texting tryst he had with a former girlfriend. She planned the murder for weeks beforehand, the prosecution said, using information learned at a CSI exhibit in Las Vegas to cover her tracks and make it look like someone else killed Todd Chance.
Chance was first arrested days after her husband's body was found, but was released days later when prosecutors requested further inquiry from investigators with the Kern County Sheriff's Office. She was arrested again in December 2016.
Chance was the principal at Fairview Elementary in the Greenfield Union School District. On Thursday the district announced that Chance, who was on unpaid leave since being charged with murder in 2016, will have her employment terminated.
This story will be updated.
