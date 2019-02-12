A teacher’s aide at Leo B. Hart Elementary has been arrested on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child aged 14 or 15, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Steve Gonzales was taken into custody on Friday, said Nathan McCauley, BPD public information officer said. He was later released, McCauley said.
McCauley said the alleged victim was not a student at the school.
