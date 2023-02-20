Lent is met with various interpretations

Growing up Catholic, Jesse Leal experienced Lent as a time of sacrifice in remembrance of the time Jesus fasted and prayed in the desert. Looking back, though, he sees those 40 days per year as more of a beginning.
Now as head elder of the Bakersfield Hillcrest Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Leal called Lent a reminder, a step toward the bigger achievement of curbing appetites past Easter.
"Every day of the year to live that way, to apply Lent daily," Leal said.
Local Christian faithful take distinct views on the period that starts Wednesday and ends April 9, but there remain common threads of commitment and deprivation, discipline and renewal.
Lent functions for some as a dietary aid or sobering exercise in self-restraint (and it's why some people celebrate Mardi Gras as a final chance to indulge). Some people take it deeper than that, with daily meditation and prayer, while others emphasize service over sacrifice.
Chris Hine, a member of First Congregation Church of Bakersfield - United Church of Christ, doesn't remember doing much of anything special for Lent while being raised Presbyterian. Easter remains for him a special day, but until then, he doesn't make a point to forgo anything in particular. But there is something he does.
He recommits himself to service during Lent and tries to be cognizant of what more he can do for others in need. That can mean spending more time at the church's food dispensary.
"I think it's a matter of emphasis than any real difference" in formal actions, he said. "It's a time where you think more about what you can do."
Phyllis Lopez, a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Parish for more than 30 years, takes a serious approach to Lent that goes well beyond popular perceptions. She meditates and prays more frequently and, through gestures like eating more basic meals, tries to focus less on herself.
"It's not about just giving up chocolate," she said. "It's not about that."
She does avoid social media as a form of sacrifice, Lopez said, and she prays the Rosary every day as part of her view that Lent "brings us back to Jesus and a personal walk for 40 days."
Lent means something a little different to Traci Peel, a member of Christ the King Roman Catholic Church who, as next-door neighbor of the church, goes to Mass there every morning.
A Methodist who converted to Catholicism when she married 10 years ago, Peel incorporates her view of Catholic Lent with the Buddhism that is part of the yoga she teaches.
Lent has become for her a time of renewal and rebirth, she said. She turns inward with yoga during the 40 days, "reflecting on what really matters and try to renew your soul."
She, like Lopez, avoids social media during Lent, and she prays the Rosary and meditates every day. With that she has adopted a kind of mantra.
"Only taking what you need and leaving what you don't is always something that I repeat to myself," Peel said, "whether it's people, food (or) shopping."