Lender specialist with U.S. SBA set to join local SBDC webinar

A federal specialist on lender relations will join a weekly webinar being put on Wednesday by Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center.
Specialist Andy Seeto with the U.S. Small Business Administration in Fresno is scheduled to speak with local SBDC Director Kelly Bearden about the SBA's pandemic relief programs, including a loan forgiveness portal set up for the Paycheck Protection Plan.
Seeto will also address supplemental and targeted aspects of the Economic Injury Disaster Loan, among other topics.
Participants will be able to ask questions during the one-hour event starting at noon. to sign up, go line at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief74.