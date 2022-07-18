Lego Night at the library offers fun for kids, parents

Each branch of the Kern County Library system hosts opportunities for children to engage in tactile fun with Lego bricks.
The Southwest Branch Library holds Lego Night from 4 to 5 p.m. one Monday a month during the summer and biweekly during the school year for participants of all ages.
Some of the library branches also display the participants' Lego creations until the next time the toy blocks are brought out for play.
To find information about a Lego event at your nearest library, visit kerncountylibrary.org.