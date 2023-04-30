 Skip to main content
Legislators step in as trust erodes between community colleges, CSU

090622-Cal-Poly-Humboldt-CM-01.jpg

The Cal Poly Humboldt campus on Sept. 6, 2022.

 Photo via Cal Poly Humboldt

As two California higher education systems continue to feud, lawmakers have entered the equation using a route usually reserved for irate retirees: a strongly worded letter.

The matter at hand — the 1,300-student Feather River College in rural Plumas County offering a bachelor’s degree in applied fire management — has become a lightning rod issue, sparking delays and anger on both sides.

