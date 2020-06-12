The city of Bakersfield’s attempt to fill the seat of resigning City Councilman Willie Rivera has hit a snag.
On Wednesday, a resolution calling for a special election in November for Rivera’s Ward 1 seat was quietly pulled. The special election would have been merged with the general election, putting voting for Ward 1, and wards 2, 5 and 6, as well as state and national candidates, at the same time.
In a memorandum to the council, the City Clerk’s Office said by merging the general and special election, the city would save money and provide maximum opportunity for voter participation.
The strategy appeared to have widespread public support and follows council tradition. The city received 32 emails and 11 voicemails on the topic, many of them in favor of holding Ward 1’s election in November.
But former Kern County Counsel Theresa Goldner may have thrown a wrench into the city’s plans. Goldner penned a six-page legal opinion to city and county leaders alleging the proposal to call for a special election was premature as long as Rivera remained in office.
She said the city charter allowed a vacancy on the council to be filled by a special election only when a valid petition had been filed and there's a vacancy in office more than six months prior to the general election. In this case, she argued there isn't even a vacancy on the council since Rivera still occupies the seat.
“If the City Council wishes to fulfill an elected office by either a special election or appointment, that office must actually be vacant,” Goldner wrote. “I respectfully urge you to comply with the law.”
Apparently in response to Goldner’s letter, City Attorney Ginny Gennaro wrote in a memorandum that she would like to conduct further research into the matter. She said the issue would be placed on the agenda for the June 24 City Council meeting.
Rivera submitted his letter of resignation in late May, saying he wanted to remain on the council until a candidate could be sworn in after an election could be held in November. In his letter of resignation, he said he hoped that by notifying the council of his resignation early, the city could take action to schedule an election for his replacement.
His surprise announcement opened up the possibility of a new candidate filling the seat for the first time since 2013, and several individuals have expressed interest in the possibility.
Michael Bowers, member of the Planning Commission and director of public affairs and government relations at Centric Health, said he hoped to be appointed to the seat, although he didn't want to run in an election due to the stress it could cause his new career and young family.
“I was just worried about Ward 1 being lame duck with really no representation for the next seven to eight months,” he said of his motivation, adding that Rivera’s new job could prevent him from devoting his full attention to the seat. “I think I personally can unite everybody around this racial issue and bring folks together.”
He said he hoped to fill the seat for two years and didn't intend to seek the office again when Ward 1 came up for reelection.
“I wouldn’t plan on running. It would be more of a service to help bring people together and not have a vacancy for almost eight months here,” he said. “We can start working on real issues now instead of waiting for eight months or nine months.”
Rivera wrote in a text he'll continue devoting his time and energy to serving the people of southeast Bakersfield until his last day on the council.
“I am a firm believer in a voter’s right to choose their representative and fully support an election later this year to choose my successor,” he wrote. “If Mr. Bowers feels strongly about serving Ward 1, he should make his case to the voters just like everyone else and let them decide.”
Community advocate and MLK commUNITY Initiative founder Arleana Waller took a different approach from Bowers. She said she intended to run for the seat if she could put the right team together. She added that she wouldn't accept an appointment to the seat even if it was offered to her.
“I don’t believe anyone should be appointed to that ward,” she said. “I believe the people should have a democracy and vote who they want to lead, not just be given someone to lead them. If they selected me, I would decline because the people should vote me in if that’s who they want.”
Councilman Bruce Freeman, who is up for reelection in November in Ward 5, also said he supported an election for the Ward 1 seat.
“And I want people in Ward 1 to be represented if at all possible during the election cycle,” he said. “But you do have to do it legally because somebody is going to sue if you don’t.”
another wrinkled old white man or something new pretty young woman.......oh can I say that? ......I'm voting for the female........
