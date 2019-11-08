JJ's Legacy and Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals will announce the 2020 Legacy of Humankindness Award recipient and recognize Bakersfield's 2020 Donate Life Rose Parade Float Floragraph Honoree on Saturday, according to a press release.
The event will take place at 11 a.m. at Mercy Hospital Downtown at the Art and Spirituality Center located at 2215 Truxtun Ave., according to the release.
The 2020 Honoree is Nathan Nickolas Street. An 8-year-old who was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma but unfortunately passed away from the disease in 2015 after a 13-month long battle, according to the release.
With the Legacy of Humankindness Award, Dignity Health, and JJ's Legacy there has been an opportunity to honor the gift of life within the community, according to the release.
“Without research, saving lives through organ, eye and tissue donation would not be possible. We are grateful to recognize the life of this incredible young man and his gift during the 2020 Donate Life Rose Parade through the Legacy of Humankindness Award,” said Lori Malkin of JJ’s Legacy in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.