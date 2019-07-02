Anyone planning to get out of town for Independence Day might want to get an especially early start this year to beat what's expected to be an unprecedented number of drivers on the road through Sunday night.
For the third consecutive year, the Automobile Club of Southern California is predicting record holiday travel — 4.1 percent more drivers on the road between Wednesday and Sunday, as compared with last year. Of course, with that come heavier traffic and delays.
The reason is simple: Strong economic conditions are allowing people to spend more money on leisure than they have in years past. Also, fuel prices have come down in recent weeks, such that a gallon of unleaded recently recently averaged $3.70 per gallon statewide, or about the same as it was a year ago, the auto club reported.
Don't assume prices will stay low, however. The auto club noted the cost of gasoline may edge up ahead of the weekend as California's 5.6-cent gas tax increase takes full effect.
With safety another top concern, the California Highway Patrol is asking motorists to keep an eye out and call 9-1-1 if they spot a driver who appears to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
The agency expects to be in maximum enforcement mode between 6:01 p.m. Wednesday and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, meaning every available officer will be on the road watching for impaired drivers.
A local public information officer with the agency, Robert Rodriguez, advised hitting the road as early as possible to avoid the rush. He also suggested packing as much food and water as may be necessary, and making sure your vehicle is in good running condition.
For best results, the auto club recommends avoiding peak freeway traffic between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Rodriguez was more general about what time people should or shouldn't be driving.
"We always tell people to leave early," he said. "Leave in advance of the rush hour."
