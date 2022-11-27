Learning and earning: Bakersfield College pushing hard to expand apprenticeship programs

People in Kern County and elsewhere are often faced with the challenge of balancing the need for gainful employment with the pursuit of higher education.
Educational goals often lose out to practical priorities, like paying the rent and buying groceries.
These obligations and scheduling conflicts often lead to individuals devoting their precious time to full-time employment or college, rather than pursuing both simultaneously.
According to a news release from Bakersfield College, the apprenticeship model the college is championing removes this barrier, this imbalance, by combining learning and earning.
Bakersfield College and the Kern Community College District announced last week that BC, in collaboration with industry partners, is working to expand apprenticeship opportunities by offering programs with such industry partners as Bitwise Industries, OpenClassrooms, Adventist Health Bakersfield, Kern Medical and others
Anthony Cordova, BC's dean of instruction, spoke with The Californian about the district's efforts to raise the profile of its apprenticeship program.
"These collaborations will empower our students by providing flexible, relevant and high-quality education, which we know has the power to transform their lives and bring them to gainful employment in meaningful careers," Cordova said.
"Bakersfield College's students are agile and diverse," he added, "so offering this flexible learning solution just makes sense."
People have been learning through apprenticeships throughout human history.
According to "The Cognitive Apprenticeship Model in Educational Practice," a 2007 study by Vanessa P. Dennen and Kerry J. Burner, of Florida State University, an apprenticeship is a "process through which a more experienced person assists a less experienced one, providing support and examples, so the less experienced person gains new knowledge and skills.
"Apprenticeship is the process through which a parent may teach a child how to tie her shoes and the process through which a person may learn to become a chef or a tailor," the study said.
"In the first example, one would not expect the child to see a demonstration and be able to tie a shoe with no assistance on the first try," the study explained. "Similarly, it seems logical that a new chef starts out with simpler tasks, such as chopping ingredients or garnishing plates, and works his way up to preparing entire dishes and meals."
But it's also critical that tasks must be "representative of authentic skills and not merely classroom-type exercises," the study authors found.
According to BC's Cordova and the college's news release, the apprenticeship programs will provide students with sustainable living wages, and with opportunities for raises, by combining on-the-job training with related and supplemental classroom instruction.
Imagine receiving on-the-job training — not just in traditional vocational skills, but in areas such as health care and computer science-related fields — all in combination with classroom instruction in the same field.
But bringing these two diverse areas together in partnership is not easy, Cordova said, and some aspects of the partnerships are still in development.
For example, liability concerns can be a hurdle, as BC students begin working under the direction of private industry.
"We are able to mitigate some of those liability concerns," Cordova said, through help via state grants.
In addition, the apprenticeship programs must be registered with the California Division of Apprenticeship Standards and the United States Department of Labor, providing industry-recognized credentials to apprentices upon completion of their program.
As chancellor of the Kern Community College District, which serves about 40,000 students in the southern valley, including Bakersfield College, Sonya Christian has made it clear that workforce development is a priority in the district.
"Jobs demand education," Christian wrote in a commentary published this month in EdSource. "To the greatest extent possible, training for today's jobs must include the skills that are shaped by both current and future demands."
Apprenticeship programs have long been one of those tools at BC, but as the needs of employers change, so must the training of future employees.
If you are interested in enrolling or learning more about these opportunities, contact Sabrina Aguilar, apprenticeship program director, at sabrina.aguilar@bakersfieldcollege.edu.