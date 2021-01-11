Monday marked National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, which is a chance to learn more about what human trafficking is and how it operates.
The Bakersfield Police Department sent out a news release Monday evening to bring awareness to the issue and educate the public on what human trafficking is.
BPD said victims of human trafficking can end up being forced to work for little or no money, and they might work in plain sight. The agency said these victims can work in underground sweatshops but also legitimate hotels, factories, restaurants, construction sites, farming, landscaping, nail salons, traveling sales crews and in domestic servitude.
BPD added that victims of sex trafficking are often women and children who end up forced into the commercial sex trade in brothels disguised as massage parlors or strip clubs, or in online escort services and street prostitution, according to police.
California state law defines human trafficking broadly to include "all acts involved in the recruitment, abduction, transport, harboring, transfer, sale or receipt of persons, within national or across international borders, through force, coercion, fraud or deception, to place persons in situations of slavery or slavery-like conditions, forced labor or services, such as forced prostitution or sexual services, domestic servitude, bonded sweatshop labor, or other debt bondage."
It is a different crime than smuggling, which involves someone voluntarily paying for their own passage across borders.
Anyone who is a victim of human trafficking, knows someone who may be or has information about a potential trafficking situation, can call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.