Learn how to prune fruit trees at free demos

Rain or shine, the University of California Cooperative Extension will lead a pruning demonstration on Wednesday and Thursday.
The free event, held at the Kern County extension's orchard off Mount Vernon Avenue, will help show homeowners how to manage their fruit trees.
Orchard systems adviser Mohammad Yaghmour and UC Cooperative Extension adviser John Karlik will lead demos on how to prune trees such as apricot, peach and cherry as well as how to prune grapevines.
The discussion, which will also include time to ask questions, will include techniques and equipment, showing attendees what to do and what not to do if they want to keep their trees healthy and producing tasty fruit later in the year.
For those who want to know more, a guide to pruning home fruit trees will be available for purchase.
Demonstrations will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the office orchard, 1031 S. Mt. Vernon Ave.