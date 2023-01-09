 Skip to main content
Learn how to prune fruit trees at free demos

Rain or shine, the University of California Cooperative Extension will lead a pruning demonstration on Wednesday and Thursday.

The free event, held at the Kern County extension's orchard off Mount Vernon Avenue, will help show homeowners how to manage their fruit trees.

