Every Wednesday the Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield hosts a weekly webinar to help small businesses during the pandemic.
For Veterans Day, host and center director Kelly Bearden has invited Dick Taylor, president of the nonprofit Patriots of Kern and retired director of the Kern County Veteran’s Service Office, as a guest.
The pair will discuss programs available to veterans, funding options for veteran-owned businesses and how employers can hire a veteran.
Other topics that will be addressed include changes to the PPP loan program and information about the BCARES grant program in Bakersfield, Kern Recovers funding, the city of Wasco Relief Grant program and the Economic Disaster Injury Loan Program. There will also be a discussion of local COVID-19 trends and how that affects Kern County's status.
Attendees are welcome to ask questions during the lunchtime webinar. It is scheduled to last an hour starting at noon Nov. 11. You can register online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief35.