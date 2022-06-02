Leaky oil well count hits 21

Seven more leaky oil wells were discovered as a result of recent testing in Bakersfield this week, including one found to be emitting methane at high pressure, raising to 21 the total identified since mid-May.
An update issued late Wednesday by the California Geologic Energy Management Division offered no location information but said the wells were owned by Griffin Resources LLC, which was identified earlier in the week as the operator of an oil well found to have been releasing methane near 216 Durham Court, northeast of California Avenue and Stockdale Highway.
CalGEM also did not disclose the concentrations of methane found to have been leaking from the seven newly disclosed leaks. Of the wells previously found to be emitting methane, 10 caused the agency's gauges to max out at 50,000 parts per million, which is potentially combustible.
None of the leaks have been classified as posing a risk to public health or safety, in that the gas was dissipating and could not be detected within a couple of feet of the well. In no case has methane from the leaks been found to have accumulated such that explosive concentrations could have easily ignited.
Methane is a colorless, odorless gas that can cause short- and long-term health problems. It has been a concern for California policymakers mostly for its heat-trapping qualities as a greenhouse gas more potent than carbon dioxide.
CalGEM said Griffin has appealed a state order to permanently plug and abandon the wells as part of an emergency order by the state.
Also noted in CalGEM's Wednesday update was that officials from the California Air Resources Board and the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District were in town interviewing residents and taking methane readings.
A spokesman for the California Air Resources Board said by email Thursday the agency has heard from local residents worried about potential health impacts from exposure to gases including methane. He added that no methane was found around homes where the earlier batch of leaky wells was found in northeast Bakersfield near Morning Drive and Morningstar Avenue.
Asked when was the last time CARB tested the wells found to have been leaking, spokesman Dave Clegern said the agency periodically conducts joint inspections with the air district and CalGEM, especially when members of the community file complaints.
"But we don’t have a regular presence and dedicated staff for oil and gas inspections," he wrote. "So, this is an unusual occurrence for us."
Clegern said CARB confirmed wells owned by Sunray Petroleum Inc. that were found to have been leaking last month have since been fully repaired.
CalGEM said work continues on three wells in northeast Bakersfield that were operated by Zynergy LLC. Its update Wednesday indicated four other wells have been fixed and were no longer emitting methane.
The agency added that it was still inspecting 25 wells owned by Griffin Resources, one of which it said was safely depressurized Monday.