League of Women Voters to host showing of ‘Tea for Three’

The Kern County League of Women Voters is streaming a performance of “Tea for Three” at Hodels at noon on March 17, according to the organization.
The show features stories about Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon and Betty Ford in what Nixon called "the hardest unpaid job in the world," according to an announcement from organizers.
The cost of the viewing is $22 including lunch, or $9 for just the show.
For more information or to RSVP before noon March 16, contact the Kern County League of Women Voters at 661-634-3773.