The League of Women Voters of Bakersfield has announced its November monthly dinner meeting will take place at the Reider Center on Thursday, according to a press release.
This month's dinner meeting speaker will feature Kern County's Fiscal and Policy Analyst, Thomas Brown, according to the release.
Brown will share key elements and unique approaches to the county's outreach strategies and schedules. He will also give his suggestions on how other local agencies and organizations can help and support to achieve the maximum count during the 2020 Census, according to the release.
The meeting will be located in room 201 of the Reider Center, 2000 K Street. A light buffet dinner will be served at 5:45 p.m. for $12 with the program following at 6:15 p.m., according to the release.
Reservations are required for the dinner portion by calling League Line at 661-634-3773.
