The Kern County League of Women Voters and the Bakersfield Branch of the American Association of University Women will host a special program with local historian Ken Hooper on Feb. 20.
The meeting will take place at the Reider Center located at 2000 K St., room 201. Hooper will present a tribute to Kern's Suffragettes and Women's History. A light buffet dinner will be given at 5:45 p.m. at a cost of $12, followed by the program beginning at 6:15 p.m., according to a news release.
Those who wish to have dinner must make a reservation by Feb. 18. To reserve, please call 634-3773
Women's rights are under attack. You'd better focus on the NOW!
