League of Dreams will host their 7th annual Autism on the Run 2k and 5k event on Saturday, according to a news release.
The event is put on to help promote autism and disability awareness while benefiting the League of Dreams, which is an adaptive sports league for athletes with physical and developmental disabilities, according to the release.
A vendor fair with food for purchase will be available at the event, according to the release.
It will take place at Yokuts Park located at 4200 Empire Drive beginning at 8:30 a.m. with check-in and registration. The vendor fair will begin at 9 a.m. followed by the 2k and 5k run at 10 a.m. with the event ending at 11:30 a.m. with a raffle, according to the release.
Online registration can be done so at ourleagueofdreams.com. On-site registration will also be available for $40. For more information visit the website or email info@ourleagueofdreams.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.