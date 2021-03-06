League of Dreams gears up for gala

The League of Dreams, an adaptive sports league, will hold its annual Gala on March 20.
It is selling tickets for what it's describing as an in-person, socially distanced event to raise money to give every child a chance to play. The event will include live entertainment by Jon Ranger, dinner by Salty’s BBQ and a live auction, according to a news release.
Go to ourleagueofdreams.com/events or call 616-9122.
The League of Dreams is an adaptive sports league providing sports training, team camaraderie and competitive sporting opportunities for athletes ages 5 to 22 with physical and developmental disabilities.