League of Dreams gears up for gala

Kenny Fulkerson high-fives baseball players from Bakersfield College during opening ceremonies of the League of Dreams, in a file photo.

The League of Dreams, an adaptive sports league, will hold its annual Gala on March 20.

It is selling tickets for what it's describing as an in-person, socially distanced event to raise money to give every child a chance to play. The event will include live entertainment by Jon Ranger, dinner by Salty’s BBQ and a live auction, according to a news release.

Go to ourleagueofdreams.com/events or call 616-9122.

The League of Dreams is an adaptive sports league providing sports training, team camaraderie and competitive sporting opportunities for athletes ages 5 to 22 with physical and developmental disabilities.

