Leadership Bakersfield's application deadline is Friday

Those interested in applying for Leadership Bakersfield 2022 had better act fast. The application deadline is Friday.
According to a news release from the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce, the 2022 class sessions will be in-person, providing participants the full experience the program offers, with access to top-tier speakers, exclusive behind-the-scenes tours and more.
Reputed to be one of the community's premier leadership development programs, Leadership Bakersfield "takes participants on an incredible journey to expand their local knowledge and build their own leadership skills," the Chamber said in the release. "For 10 months, participants study local issues, build lasting connections and have the opportunity to expand their civic involvement."
Tuition is $1,000. However a 10 percent discount is available for 501(c)3 charitable nonprofits.
For more information about the program and filing an application, visit bakochamber.com and click the Leadership Bakersfield link.