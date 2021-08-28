Leadership Bakersfield accepting applications

The Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its Leadership Bakersfield Class of 2022.
The program, which has run for 34 years, brings together people from across the city to learn more about important issues facing Bakersfield. Classes cover leadership, health and human services, energy, arts and culture, media and communications, government, education, law enforcement and agriculture.
"A combination of top-tiered speakers and panels, access to high level executives within key industries, exclusive tours and hands-on activities provides understanding into that day's particular industry," according to a chamber notice.
Participants design and complete projects that benefit the community.
Applications, which are available on the chamber's website, are due Oct. 1. Questions can be directed to Jean Scheiber at jscheiber@bakochamber.com.