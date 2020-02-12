The 21st annual Leaders in Life Youth conference will take place March 12 with motivational speaker A'ric Jackson.
The conference will help give local youth a positive environment to discuss issues they face on a daily basis, according to a news release by Kern County Superintendent of Schools.
The conference will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at the Mechanics Bank Convention Center. Workshops that include topics such as youth mentoring programs, college information and applications, relationships, self-esteem, stress management, conflict mediation, bullying prevention, and school safety will be discussed, according to the release.
“The conference aims to teach teens how to make good choices and to enable them to become leaders in their community,” said Jeff Coomber, event chair and a coordinator with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools office. “Leaders in Life strives to help foster and grow youth voices in Kern County, and over 2,000 students are expected to be in attendance this year.”
The conference is limited to students grades six through 12. Groups who wish to attend must first submit an intent to participate form prior, which is available at http://leadersinlife.org/, according to the release.
Deadline to register is Feb. 24 with a $30 fee. Late registration is March 6 with a $35 fee, according to the release.
