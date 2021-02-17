Leaders in Life will hold its 21st annual conference virtually from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. on March 11. The conference is planned for teens by teens and has impacted thousands of young lives over the past two decades.
The event provides local youth a positive environment to discuss and evaluate issues they face daily during facilitated discussions. Topics include leadership, college and career information, relationships, self-esteem, stress management and diversity issues.
A’ric Jackson will be the keynote speaker for the event. Jackson has served as a student leadership speaker for many organizations including Future Business Leaders of America, Health Occupation Students Association, DECA, FCCLA, National Association of Secondary School Principals LEAD Conferences, and many Statewide Student Council Conferences across the country.
This year’s conference will be hosted on the online platform Canvas. It is open to all of Kern County and surrounding counties. Participants must register through their school or organization. School and community organization personnel should contact Candice Sifuentes, at casifuentes@kern.org or 852-5650 for registration information.
For more information, please visit the event website at leadersinlife.org.