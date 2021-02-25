The 32st Annual Leaders in Life Youth Conference is asking community members to “Share Your Spark” by posing the following question: What motivates you to get up every morning?
The conference, planned for teens by teens, is scheduled for March 11 from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. in a virtual format, according to a news release from the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.
The question, posed by the student planning and fundraising committees, can be answered by following these steps:
• Record yourself saying what your spark is and upload to your favorite social media platform.
• Nominate friends and family to make their own spark video.
• Tag Leaders in Life using #shareyourspark
• Lastly, donations can be made by going online to www.leadersinlife.org
For more information, please visit the event website at leadersinlife.org