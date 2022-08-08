 Skip to main content
Lawyers begin opening statements in lawsuit connected to PG&E natural gas explosion

Bakersfield-based civil attorney Daniel Rodriguez stood before a jury Monday and tried to take them to the moment when everything changed for a local family, when, in a nanosecond, a domestic scene of peaceful bliss became a hellish race for survival.

"The sky turned orange, the windows shattered, the air was sucked out of the room making it hard to breathe," Rodriguez told the jury, his own voice taking on the sound of someone struggling for air.

