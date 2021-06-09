Lawsuits accuse Harrison, local Catholic institutions

TIMELINE

1998: The Firebaugh Police Department receives a report from a man alleging Monsignor Craig Harrison abused him at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Firebaugh, where Harrison served as pastor from July 1, 1992 to June 30, 1999.

July 1999: Harrison becomes pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Bakersfield, where he previously worked from June 22, 1989 to Oct. 16, 1991.

2002: The same accuser who made accusations against Harrison to Firebaugh police makes allegations to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno, which investigates and deems them unsubstantiated. The same year, the Bakersfield Police Department receives an anonymous allegation of inappropriate contact by Harrison involving a group of teen juveniles. The department says it cannot corroborate the accusation and closes the case.

2004: A retired FBI agent in Merced, assigned to investigate unrelated accusations against someone else, details allegations Harrison had sex with two high school students while he was a pastor in Firebaugh and that he would examine boys’ private parts every morning to check whether they were using drugs.

April 12, 2019: A man tells the Fresno diocese he was touched inappropriately by Harrison three separate times while serving as a 16- or 17-year-old altar boy at St. Joseph.

April 25, 2019: The diocese announces the most recent allegations and places Harrison on administrative leave. That same day, another man contacts the diocese alleging "inappropriate behavior" when he was a minor at St. Patrick's Church in Merced in 1988. Harrison denies the accusations.

May 2019: Former Harrison assistant Ryan Dixon alleges he was a victim of Harrison's "inappropriate touching, lies, manipulation and abuse of power." Dixon further alleges he witnessed Harrison touching and being alone with children and giving them gifts and money. Harrison issues a public statement defending himself against accusations of sexual misconduct and expressing sadness at having been "left to fight without support" from the diocese. The same month, a man who grew up in Bakersfield and attended St. Francis tells Bakersfield police he was sexually abused as a minor by Harrison seven to nine times during a four-year-period that started in 1989.

July 2019: Bakersfield police release an investigation report painting Harrison as either a hands-off father figure preaching tough love or a sexual predator who groomed his victims using guilt and gifts. It says a detective assigned to the case could not corroborate allegations the priest had touched anyone inappropriately, and concluded some acts Harrison was accused of allegedly occurred too long ago to be prosecuted.

August 2019: Harrison sues Steven Brady and the activist group Roman Catholic Faithful, saying Brady shared and published defamatory statements during a May news conference at a Holiday Inn in Bakersfield.

September 2019: Harrison files a slander lawsuit against Dixon, alleging his former mentee "negligently and maliciously" made false statements that caused Harrison emotional and economic harm.

November 2019: The Merced County District Attorney’s Office says it will not file criminal charges against Harrison following allegations of inappropriate touching. It notes that because the incidents allegedly happened in 1987 and 1988, charges are prohibited because the statute of limitations had expired.

February 2020: Harrison files a defamation lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno and its chancellor/director of communications, who he alleges made defamatory statements on behalf of the diocese in May 2019. Separately, the Fresno County District Attorney's Office says it will not file criminal sexual assault charges against Harrison, even though allegations against him seemed credible, because the statute of limitations had expired.

December 2020: The Catholic church initiates canon law proceedings against Harrison after he refused to drop his defamation lawsuit against the diocese and two of its officials.

February 2021: Harrison resigns as pastor of St. Francis Church. Bishop Joseph V. Brennan later announces Harrison will be laicized, after which time he will no longer be considered a member of the clergy.

May 2021: A Fresno County Superior Court judge dismisses the lawsuit Harrison filed against the diocese.

Source: The Bakersfield Californian archives