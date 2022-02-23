Lawsuit seeks answers in triple-fatal crash on New Year's Eve 2020

Three 20-year-old men died on New Year’s Eve in 2020, after their allegedly intoxicated driver lost control of the car, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
However, what happened before Adam Teasdale, who was also 20, crashed? Who supplied the alcohol?
A complaint filed in Kern County Superior Court by the parents of Andrew Ortiz, one of the three passengers killed in the crash, seeks the answers.
“This case is a horrible tragedy,” attorney Matt Clark, who represents the parents, said Wednesday to The Californian. “It’s just a terrible, terrible set of circumstances. And now we are trying to uncover what happened that night that led to three healthy young boys getting killed.”
Clark, with the law firm Chain, Cohn, Stiles, represents plaintiffs Sasha McKeen and Michael Ortiz. The complaint claims Adam Teasdale, Julie Pena and Alice Hutchings caused the collision through negligence, which resulted in the deaths of Andrew Ortiz, Timothy Wilson and Devin Atha on Dec. 31, 2020.
Hutchings is the mother of Devin Atha, Clark said. The lawsuit alleges the mother “negligently and carelessly furnish(ed)” Teasdale, Wilson, Atha, Ortiz and others with a place to drink and the alcohol.
Furthermore, Hutchings “knew or should have knowledge” that providing the alcohol to the minors was illegal, the complaint states. This defendant had “full knowledge” the minors consumed “alcohol to the impairment of their judgment, and physical and mental facilities,” the complaint adds.
Clark said state law bars adults from providing alcohol to minors. He added the car driven in the collision was registered under the last defendant, Julie Pena.
The complaint claims Teasdale, now 22, knew he wasn’t of legal age to drink alcohol, but did so anyway before the crash. Teasdale was planning to drive before imbibing the drink and also knew he would be “unable to operate a motor vehicle in a safe manner on a public highway,” the complaint alleges.
The plaintiffs allege Teasdale had a blood alcohol level of more than 0.08 percent.
“As a result of such despicable conduct … Plaintiffs are entitled to exemplary and punitive damages,” according to the lawsuit.
Some of the damages listed in the complaint include the loss of Andrew Ortiz’s love, companionship, comfort and financial benefits, as well as seeking funeral and burial expenses and other compensation deemed appropriate by the court. The complaint seeks more than $25,000, an amount that will be specified during a later time.
Teasdale is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for his arraignment to set a trial date. He pleaded not guilty Jan. 5, 2021, to three counts of vehicular manslaughter, as well as driving under the influence.
Clark said the civil case cannot begin until the criminal trial against Teasdale is complete because he has the right to not testify against himself, adding others with knowledge of what happened that fateful night are either dead or unwilling to speak.
However, the attorney remains optimistic.
“With time, we will find out,” Clark said.