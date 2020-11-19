The Bakersfield City Council has placed a temporary restraining order on its recent urban hen ordinance, preventing homeowners from raising chickens in their backyards.
The council’s 6-0 vote (with Councilman Willie Rivera absent) took place in response to a lawsuit filed by the Citizens for the Preservation of R-1 Zones, a collective of local residents determined to stop the city’s new ordinance from becoming the law of the land.
The lawsuit alleges the city violated the California Environmental Quality Act when it passed a number of ordinances that allowed most homeowners in Bakersfield to raise hens in their backyards this September.
“They actually didn’t do any environmental review,” said Jamie Hall, an attorney for Channel Law Group, which is representing the citizens’ group. “They said it was exempt.”
But the lawsuit alleges noises, odor and diseases are among the potential environmental impacts of allowing residents to raise chickens within city limits. The lawsuit could force the city to halt the implementation of the new law until such impacts are studied, that is if the council decides to move forward with the ordinance at all.
“Councilmembers get elected, and they get to make decisions,” Hall continued, noting that sometimes those decisions are wrong. Still, “those wrong decisions must comply with CEQA.”
The council decided to halt the implementation of the law itself in exchange for the Channel Law Group agreeing not to seek attorneys fees with regard to the restraining order sought in the lawsuit.
The city has pitched the vote as an effort to save taxpayers money in legal fees they might have been forced to pay should a judge’s decision go against them.
Still, it appears as if the city is prepared for a legal fight.
“It’s pretty clear in my tenure here at the City Attorney's Office that it’s pretty common for the petitioners to win the first round in CEQA and that ends up costing the taxpayers a significant amount of money,” City Attorney Ginny Gennaro said in a phone interview with The Californian.
The city relied on the “common sense” exemption that allows the government to bypass a CEQA analysis if a project can be clearly demonstrated to not have significant environmental impacts. The court case will hinge on a judge’s decision on whether that exemption applies.
Gennaro insisted the city did not make a mistake in its approach to bringing the ordinance before the council.
“We heard from the community and I think we took the necessary steps to get the council where the council wanted to go,” Gennaro said. “Sometimes you need to take a step back and that’s what I would say needs to happen here.”
The ordinance was scheduled to go into effect Friday, but the lawsuit could delay its implementation for months or even years. The case will be heard in Kern County Superior Court, presided over by Judge Kenneth Twisselman.