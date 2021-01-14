A lawsuit alleging U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement improperly arrested Bakersfield College student Jose Bello over a critical poem he read during a public meeting can now proceed after a decision by a federal appeals court.
The ruling by the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals overturns a lower court decision that dismissed the lawsuit in 2019, even while calling ICE’s actions “highly suggestive of retaliatory intent.”
The American Civil Liberties Union Foundations of Southern and Northern California, which is representing Bello, heralded the decision as a victory for immigrant’s rights and free speech.
“We often hear about ICE retaliation against activists, but this is the only federal appellate opinion in the country that addresses the legal standard that applies to that,” ACLU Attorney Jordan Wells told The Californian. “It rejected the idea that a different standard should apply to ICE that would essentially give them the license to censor an activist for speaking out against the agency.”
ICE said in a statement it could not comment due to pending litigation. "However, a lack of a comment should not be construed as an agreement with or stipulation to any allegations," the statement said.
The agency initially detained Bello for several months in 2018 for allegedly participating in a gang, which Bello has denied. He was released on a $10,000 bond partially with community help.
In May of 2019, Bello read a poem titled “Dear America” at a forum on the cooperation between ICE and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The poem was critical of ICE, and 36 hours later, federal immigration agents arrested Bello outside his home and raised his bail to $50,000.
The agency said a drunk driving charge from January of that year was the reason for his second arrest. Bello pleaded no contest to the charge and was placed on three years probation. The ACLU sued in defense of Bello, saying the close succession of his public speaking and the arrest strongly indicated ICE had arrested him in retaliation to what he said.
A District Court Judge in San Francisco sided with ICE, saying the agency had an “objectively legal justification” to issue his arrest.
Bello’s story, however, had gone national. The ACLU appealed, and Bello’s bond was partially paid by NFL players Demario Davis and Josh Norman, who later attended an event in Bakersfield in support of the BC student.
In response to the favorable appeal’s court ruling, Bello released another poem.
“They Tried To Silence Me Through Incarceration,” he wrote, according to a press release, “Leaving Me Frozen In Fear. / My Roots Are Real, Therefore I Must Stand Up For What's Right. / Let's Continue To Educate Ourselves, It's Time To Unite / So We Rise. We Cannot. We Must Not. And We Will Not Be Made Illegal In Our Own Homeland!"
The lawsuit will now be returned U.S. Northern District Court, where Wells said the ACLU would seek to remove the ankle monitor Bello has been forced to wear for more than a year and reduce his bond to the original $10,000.