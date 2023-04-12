 Skip to main content
Lawsuit names city as defendant in January collision involving police, civilians

The city of Bakersfield is facing a lawsuit after a police patrol vehicle collided in January with another car, killing one person and injuring another.

A lawsuit filed Wednesday alleges that Bakersfield Police Officers Richard Robles, 23, and Travione Cobbins, 24, were driving south at excessive speeds to assist in a car chase on a parallel road when they collided on South Vineland Drive and Muller Road with a vehicle being driven by Mario Lares, 31.

