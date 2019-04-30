California Rural Legal Assistance Inc., Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights, representing Bakersfield students and parents, filed a lawsuit against the Bakersfield City School District Monday to reinstate its district-wide summer school programs.
The three legal firms allege BCSD’s summer school cancellation violated the law because the district made its decision without seeking input from the parent advisory committee or any other stakeholder groups, according to a press release.
“This move by the District will adversely impact many of our client families, especially low-income and English Learner students, who need these programs to stay on track academically,” said Lyndsi Andreas, staff attorney with Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance. “The District should immediately reinstate all of the cancelled summer schools and provide a public accounting for why they circumvented the legal process.”
The district officially canceled the traditional summer school program during an April 24 Board of Education meeting in favor of a 16-day remedial English and math summer school, which will be held at Casa Loma, Longfellow and Stella Hills elementary schools, and Emerson Middle School.
The firms also allege the district, board and superintendent did not include any information about how $1.6 million, money allocated for summer school, will be used for the remainder of the 2018-19 school year, according to the press release.
BCSD did not immediately respond for request to comment for this story.
