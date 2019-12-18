Marcos Vargas, a young Bakersfield attorney, was lured into a false sense of safety by a dating app's marketing claims that resulted in his brutal killing in 2017 by a man he met through the app, a lawsuit against the app's parent company filed in Kern County Superior Court claims.
The complaint filed Nov. 27 by Vargas' mother, Blanca Vargas, against The Meet Group seeks unspecified damages for wrongful death, negligence, false advertising and fraud. It states that despite promoting the dating app, MeetMe, as a safe environment for people to connect and interact, the company failed to take reasonable steps to ensure the safety of its users.
The lawsuit says MeetMe advertises that it has 350 people devoted to safety and moderation and it screens new users against databases of known sex offenders. It also says the company advertises a combination of technology and human interaction to ensure compliance and spot anomalies.
According to police, Vargas, who was 26, had exchanged messages with a man on the MeetMe app and the two agreed to meet at Vargas' Bakersfield apartment on the night of Nov. 28, 2017. The other man pulled a knife on Vargas and attacked him, nearly decapitating him. Vargas appeared to have sought help from neighbors but eventually died of his injuries, police reports from the incident said.
Nicholas Quintana was eventually arrested and charged with Vargas' murder. He is being held on $2 million bail in Kern County Jail. Quintana was 19 at the time of his arrest. He is scheduled for a jury trial in 2020.
The lawsuit states that The Meet Group knew of "hundreds to thousands" of assaults, sexual assaults, rapes and murders perpetrated by its users prior to Vargas' death and that the company was "actively engaging in obfuscating, covering up, and hiding the dangers posed by using" the app.
The Meet Group has not yet filed a response to the lawsuit. A hearing in the case is scheduled for June.
(1) comment
late this year they put this on their site....
And then finally, there's just dumb bad luck, bad things occasionally happen. So I think it's important to keep that into context. When you look at any online service, there is no social media service that is a 100% safe. There is no video service that's a 100% safe. There's no dating service that’s a 100% safe because human beings are involved and
when human beings are involved and I'm not talking about the staff, I'm talking about the user, there are going to be risks.
