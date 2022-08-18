 Skip to main content
Lawsuit accuses Kingston of elder abuse, wrongful death

Kingston AK9I0775 (copy)

Real Road skilled nursing facility Kingston Healthcare Center, shown in February.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

A troubled skilled nursing facility on Real Road has closed, but its legal woes linger on with an elder abuse and wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a former resident who fell there and died soon after.

The suit filed by the widow of Javier Chavolla-Villasenor alleges the 79-year-old suffered a fatal head injury because Kingston Healthcare Center LLC had an inadequate treatment plan that it never properly implemented to address his documented fall risk.

