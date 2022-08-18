Lawsuit accuses Kingston of elder abuse, wrongful death

A troubled skilled nursing facility on Real Road has closed, but its legal woes linger on with an elder abuse and wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a former resident who fell there and died soon after.
The suit filed by the widow of Javier Chavolla-Villasenor alleges the 79-year-old suffered a fatal head injury because Kingston Healthcare Center LLC had an inadequate treatment plan that it never properly implemented to address his documented fall risk.
Filed in July 2020 in Kern County Superior Court and now pending arbitration, the suit says Kingston's staff was very slow to respond to his and other patients' calls for assistance "and often did not respond at all."
Matt Clark, an attorney for the man's widow, said Kingston failed to employ enough staff to service the needs of its patients. Clark said Chavolla-Villasenor had to take matters into his own hands when a nurse failed to respond in a timely manner to his request for accompaniment to the restroom.
"You can't necessarily blame the front line nursing staff … if they've got too many patients and too few people," he said in an interview Thursday. "This is what happens."
Kingston's owner, Los Angeles rheumatologist David Silver, and his lawyers did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.
The widow, Margarita Cardenas de Chavolla, had requested a jury trial, but the court agreed with the defense that the case must be arbitrated. The case is now in an information-gathering phase and expected to enter formal arbitration next year.
Kingston and its predecessors under different names have faced previous wrongful death allegations. In the facility's final years, accusations of poor-quality care at Kingston only mounted.
Already a standout among California nursing homes as a source of repeated complaints and violations, the 184-bed facility suffered a COVID-19 outbreak early in the pandemic, when 19 residents died, about 200 people got sick and a state medical strike team had to be called in to operate the facility.
After that, inspectors documented wide-ranging problems, including failures to ensure food safety, provide doctor-ordered therapy, properly secure narcotics or bathe patients on a regular schedule.
Earlier this year, Kingston's inability to substantially comply with federal requirements for quality of care and quality of life made the facility ineligible for Medicare or Medicaid reimbursements.
Ensuing problems with moving patients to other facilities led state regulators to fine Kingston more than $200,000 for alleged violations ranging from neglecting to properly inform family members of transfer information to failure to properly assess residents prior to their move. Most of the individual transfer citations are under appeal.
The lawsuit filed by his widow says Chavolla was placed at Kingston on a temporary basis after being hospitalized for fevers, chills, shortness of breath and other symptoms. He had lived prior with his family and the plan was for him to return home after therapy.
An assessment done when he entered Kingston July 24, 2019, found Chavolla had a history of falls, poor safety judgement, unsteady gait, confusion, dementia, incontinence, weakness and unsteadiness on his feet or seated. It determined he needed help bathing, dressing and toileting, and that he was dependent on others for eating and getting around.
On Aug. 31, 2019, according to the suit, he fell and hit the back of his head after signaling for a nurse to take him to the restroom and then losing patience when no one came. He was taken to a hospital, put on a ventilator and admitted to the intensive care unit at the former San Joaquin Community Hospital.
Chavolla never fully recovered, and his death certificate says he died Sept. 9, 2019, from cardiopulmonary arrest, intracranial hemorrhage, cerebral vascular accident and hypertension.