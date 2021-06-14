Lawmakers representing Kern react to state budget

State lawmakers representing Kern County reacted to the state budget, which was passed as a placeholder Monday evening as Democratic leaders continue to negotiate with Gov. Gavin Newsom ahead June 30, which marks the end of the state's fiscal year.
Here are reactions from those emailed The Californian:
“This is not a real budget — it is a mere veneer of one. It lacks fundamental reforms to fix EDD, ignores needed help for struggling small businesses, and fails to pay back $7.8 billion to the state’s savings account. Pouring billions of dollars into systems of mismanagement is a recipe for failure. Californians rightfully are demanding results to the ever-growing crises they see in their everyday lives. We need to focus on getting the basics right.”
— Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield
“The budget passed today invests in California by supporting our small businesses to get them back on track, fixing our aging water infrastructure, investing in wildfire response, and providing the resources needed to help our kids succeed. With $25 billion in reserves, the state is building a robust savings account while protecting the working families and frontline workers who have supported the state throughout this challenging past year. I will continue to fight for these priorities and look forward to supporting additional budget bills that will bring new investment and help to all Californians.”
— Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield
“The government’s COVID shut down of the economy closed thousands of businesses and forced hundreds of thousands of workers onto the unemployment rolls where they had to negotiate the dysfunction of the state’s Employment Development Department to obtain unemployment benefits. Those benefits are paid for by the employers, and the surge in claims has created a $24 billion deficit in the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund that must be repaid through higher payroll taxes. The business community and I tried to get the Democrats to recognize that this is an emerging crisis. However, the majority party only dedicated $200 million this year to the problem. This is a wholly inadequate response to what will be a genuine emergency for the small businesses who barely survived the government shutdown of the economy."
— State Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield