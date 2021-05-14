Lawmakers react to state budget plan

State lawmakers representing Kern County reacted to Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposed state budget, which was rolled out on Friday. Here were those emailed to The Californian:
“We have heard the Governor’s lofty promises and rhetoric before. The $75 billion surplus on the heels of a pandemic is the clearest indication that Californians are over-taxed and the tax burden needs to be permanently reduced immediately. California has staggering crises and problems: homelessness, housing affordability, lack of affordable and reliable energy, need for more water infrastructure to endure droughts, wildfires, EDD mismanagement, bad business climate, and high cost of living forcing Californians out of our state. We do not have a revenue problem in our state, we have an incompetent government that cannot fix the basics in our state. We need a new direction that actually achieves real results for all Californians."
— Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield
“California is on its way to make a strong economic recovery by making historic investments with over $6 billion for water infrastructure and drought response, $750 million for our Regions Rise Grant Program, which will help increase economic opportunities in the Valley, $121.7 billion for our schools, $12 billion to address the homelessness crisis and $15.9 billion put into the state’s rainy day fund to prepare us for the next recession. Now is the time to invest in long-term solutions to strengthen our state’s infrastructure and support our families and businesses who have struggled the most during this past year. I will continue to fight for these priorities to ensure that the final state budget supports our communities in the Central Valley.”
— Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield