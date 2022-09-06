 Skip to main content
Lawmakers pass several bills aimed at climate change

090120-Newsom-Fire-Climate-Change-AP-CM-01.jpg

Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, visited fire-ravaged Big Basin Redwoods State Park in Boulder Creek on Sept. 1, 2020.

 LiPo Ching / AP photo

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s last-minute legislative plan for tackling the climate crisis was largely victorious as lawmakers approved laws to set interim targets for 100 percent clean energy and regulate projects to remove carbon from the atmosphere and smokestacks.

One ambitious bill for tackling climate change, however, was shot down by the Assembly: AB 2133 — which would have ramped up goals for reducing greenhouse gases — failed at the last minute.

