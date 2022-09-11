 Skip to main content
Lawmakers OK groundbreaking internet privacy law for kids

20220912-bc-internetprivacy.PNG

Students at a classroom at a school in Sacramento on May 11.

 Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / CalMatters

When does a kid become an adult? It’s an elusive question that developmental psychologists, philosophers and parents might answer differently.

But lawmakers can’t work with ambiguity. So in the late 1990s, Congress decided that — at least when it comes to surfing the web — kids are people under 13.

