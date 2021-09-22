Lawmakers laud bill for repurposing farmland

A bill that would create a program to help farmers find new life for farmland idled by coming groundwater restrictions had its own phoenix moment earlier this month when it was killed and almost simultaneously reborn — this time with money.
AB 252, authored by Assembly members Robert Rivas, D-Salinas, and Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, died in the state Senate Sept. 7. But much of its content was brought back to life Sept. 9 in a budget bill with $50 million attached.
That second bill, SB 170, was passed and sent Sept. 15 to Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose signature it awaits.
Salas and Rivas, along with state Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, hosted an event Wednesday at the Kern Water Bank to extol the benefits of the farmland repurposing program.
The original bill would have created a program under the California Department of Conservation to use grant money to find other uses for ag land in critically over-drafted water basins. New groundwater pumping restrictions are expected to force up to 1 million acres of farmland in the Central Valley to be fallowed.
AB 252 was significantly amended in the Senate Appropriations Committee to remove incentive payments and make land repurposing permanent.
The nonprofit Environmental Defense Fund, a sponsor of AB 252, heard from farmers that flexibility was important. Many didn’t want to be restricted to permanent land repurposing.
AB 252 had originally allowed for a wide range of repurposing options such as groundwater recharge, wildlife corridors, dry-land farming and more. The amendments changed that part of the bill, limiting repurposing to wildlife habitat only.
In response, AB 252 was placed on the inactive file Sept. 7, effectively killing it. But some of the bill’s language was added to SB 170, a second budget bill.
The language in SB 170 will still create the repurposing program through the Department of Conservation but without the limitations imposed by the amendments. The program is more vague than the original bill, though, and will need some aspects fleshed out in the rule-making process. SB 170 includes $50 million attached to the program.
SJV Water is a nonprofit, independent online news publication covering water in the San Joaquin Valley. Lois Henry is the CEO/Editor of SJV Water. She can be reached at lois.henry@sjvwater.org. The website is www.sjvwater.org.