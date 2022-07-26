Lawmakers call on Kern stakeholders to engage on water investment

Farmers and water managers may need to do more to engage with lawmakers from outside the Central Valley before the state Legislature can be persuaded to make important investments in water storage and other infrastructure projects, members of Kern's Sacramento delegation told an audience Tuesday of the Water Association of Kern County.
The three locally elected representatives — Assemblyman Vince Fong and state Sens. Shannon Grove and Melissa Hurtado — made the request in the context of their frustration with big-city, coastal lawmakers they said misunderstand how things work in not only the water world but in-state energy production as well.
Tuesday's call to action, echoing in some respects earlier legislative updates that have invited local business interests to make their case in the capital, came with the added twist that California enjoys a budget surplus at a time of worsening drought.
"We have one-time money, and so it's to me common sense that you would take $3 billion (and) finish the project that we need," said Fong, R-Bakersfield, referring to above-ground water storage generally and the Sites Reservoir project in the Sacramento Valley, in particular.
Grove, R-Bakersfield, lamented the death of Senate Bill 559, which would have steered greater investment in water conveyance systems such as the Friant-Kern Canal. She took the opportunity to warn against a plan to spend state money buying water rights — "a very scary situation we find ourselves in."
Things appear to have improved somewhat since she asked state officials for a backup plan for producing food if the Central Valley's water supply is cut off, Grove said. But she added that it remains important to have ag and water industry voices at the table in Sacramento.
"We rely on your expertise," she said.
Hurtado, D-Sanger, said she sometimes finds it difficult dealing with legislators from urban areas who may not understand the valley's water needs. But she called it an opportunity for delivering the message that water is not just a Central Valley issue but a statewide necessity.
Hurtado expressed concerns about a state water bureaucracy she called "just out of touch" — a statement that won her applause at the well-attended lunchtime meeting at Bakersfield College. She pointed as well to instances of confusion about how energy delivery works, noting that state officials have suggested solar projects could easily be moved to other regions, even though they lack necessary access to electricity transmission lines.
Like both colleagues with her Tuesday, she called on members of the audience to advocate more actively for greater state investment in water infrastructure.
"We need to be more vocal," she said. "We need to be out there."
Fong said local input could become important during ongoing negotiations to allocate state money intended to address the drought and climate change. He called for more funding for desalination projects, brackish water cleanup and above-ground water storage.
The assemblyman called as well for removing bureaucratic obstacles to sending more water where it's needed in the valley. As he described it, legislators are "willing to make a decision with or without you," and so it's worth the audience's time to meet and speak with outside lawmakers.
"We are trying to educate legislators," Fong said. "Part is us, but it's important for you all to engage with the Legislature as well."
One member of the audience, Gene Lundquist, WAKC's immediate past-president, thanked Hurtado for her sponsorship of SB 559, and said he was proud of how well Kern County manages water.
He expressed concern too much water may be flowing to the ocean in order to provide environmental benefits in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta east of San Francisco.
"I'm not against the environment," he said, "but there has to be a balance."