Lawmakers call on Kern stakeholders to engage on water investment

Assemblyman Vince Fong

Assemblyman Vince Fong

State Sen. Shannon Grove

State Sen. Shannon Grove

Sen. Melissa Hurtado

State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger

Farmers and water managers may need to do more to engage with lawmakers from outside the Central Valley before the state Legislature can be persuaded to make important investments in water storage and other infrastructure projects, members of Kern's Sacramento delegation told an audience Tuesday of the Water Association of Kern County.

The three locally elected representatives — Assemblyman Vince Fong and state Sens. Shannon Grove and Melissa Hurtado — made the request in the context of their frustration with big-city, coastal lawmakers they said misunderstand how things work in not only the water world but in-state energy production as well.

