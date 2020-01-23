The Law Office of Chain, Cohn and Stiles has launched the Guided Partners in Safety Scholarship, which is aimed to financially support local high school students through their driver’s education training while keeping safety at the forefront.
Among the qualifications, applicants must:
• Have at least a 2.5 GPA
• Be enrolled in a Kern County high school
• Write a 200-word (max) creative essay answering: “Why do you want to drive?”
Students can apply at chainlaw.com and send scholarship questions to gpsscholarship2020@gmail.com.
The deadline to apply is March 31. A full list of qualifications and other pertinent scholarship information can be found at chainlaw.com.
Auto accidents are the No. 1 killer of American teenagers, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Association. Six teenagers ages 16 to 19 die every day in the United States from motor vehicle crash injuries. Distracted driving, excessive speed and lack of seatbelt use are major dangers and causes of teen driver crashes.
The GPS Scholarship aims to support a new generation of safe teen drivers, according to a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.