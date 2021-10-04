Law enforcement investigates threats at local junior high, high schools

Threats made on social media regarding local junior high and high schools prompted an investigation by local law enforcement Monday.
The Bakersfield Police Department said it investigated school threats made on social media to Thompson Junior High School and Golden Valley High School, according to a statement. The Kern County Sheriff's Office said it is also investigating threats to local schools, including Edison Middle School.
Both agencies said that the threats are part of a broader national trend of anonymous threats that spread over the weekend through social media.
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said in a statement on Twitter his office received calls about the threats this weekend.
"We believe this is a social media event that started down in Los Angeles County," he said. "We have no credible information that this event may occur, however, with the world we live in, nothing surprises us."
Youngblood advises caution, and his department had an increased presence at Edison Middle School on Monday.
The Bakersfield Police Department said it is partnering with the Kern High School District Police Department and Panama-Buena Vista Union School District regarding threats at schools in Bakersfield, as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
It noted that an increased police presence may be seen throughout neighborhoods and school sites as it investigates threats.
KHSD spokeswoman Erin Briscoe-Clarke stated that HSD Police Department and local law enforcement took the threats very serious and began investigating once they were made aware of the threats. However, they found threats were not found to be credible.
"We want to remind the public that making threats against a school site is a criminal act," Briscoe-Clarke wrote. "Again, the investigated threats are not credible, and out of an abundance of caution, additional officers and security are on our campuses today."
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.