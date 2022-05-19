Law enforcement countywide gathers to remember fallen peace officers

Sobs racked Jesse Campas’ body while Kern County Sheriff's Lt. Augustin Moreno belted out “How Great Thou Art” at the Kern County Sheriff's Office memorial held Thursday for deputies and other personnel who died in the line of duty.
Angelo Frazier, a chaplain with the Bakersfield Police Department, wrapped his arms around Campas and began to pray. Campas’ wife, Christine, wiped her tears and soothingly rubbed her husband’s back as they grieved the loss of their son, 35-year-old KCSO Deputy Phillip Jesse Campas. Phillip Campas died July 25 in a mass shooting that killed four others, including the shooter.
“Lord give me strength right now,” Frazier said, praying with Jesse Campas.
The KCSO had a memorial service to honor those who died in the line of duty Thursday, as did the BPD and the California Highway Patrol, each holding ceremonies outside their respective offices in the morning. Law enforcement agencies around Kern County then converged at noon in front of the Kern County Law Enforcement Memorial in downtown Bakersfield for a final ceremony.
“We have a duty to remember them and their sacrifice,” BPD Chief Greg Terry said at the collective ceremony.
The names on the Kern County Law Enforcement Memorial are not heroes because they died in the line of duty, Terry said. They are heroes because they set an example of serving something greater than themselves, the chief noted.
“Our freedoms as a country and our safety as a community are bought with a price,” Terry said.
KCSO Sheriff Donny Youngblood spoke about Deputy Phillip Campas and the man behind the badge in downtown Bakersfield. Phillip Campas was a standout football player at East Bakersfield High School, No. 1 in his academy at the KCSO and a phenomenal deputy on the SWAT team, he said.
Silence pregnant with pain and solemnity permeated the event at KCSO headquarters as deputies remembered the man Youngblood spoke about, with grief etched onto many deputies’ faces.
KCSO deputies placed pictures of fallen personnel onto a memorial during a roll call honoring those who died in the line of duty. The Campas family clustered around a collection of plaques for deputies who made the ultimate sacrifice as Youngblood rested Phillip Campas' plaque alongside the others.
Youngblood hugged the family and spoke with them briefly. When asked after the ceremony what he said to the Campas family at that moment, Youngblood said he wanted Phillip Campas’ kids to be proud of their dad, because Phillip Campas would be proud of them.
“They're gonna grow up without a father," Youngblood added, while tears welled in his eyes.
Frazier said he had not seen the Campas family since the day Phillip Campas died at Kern Medical following the shooting. Memories from that day resurfaced Thursday as he consoled Jesse Campas, the chaplain said.
Chaos reigned as nurses and doctors at Kern Medical rushed to treat other patients near Phillip Campas’ hospital room July 25, Frazier recalled. Then, Kern Medical’s cacophony went silent as Campas’ flag-draped body was brought into the hallway and then marched outside by deputies.
“Everything stopped,” Frazier said. “I thought I was having a stroke because I could see people but I couldn't hear anything. It was like a vacuum happened.”
“I’ll never forget that,” he noted.
“I have done this numerous times, but this was different.”